Cardinals Announce Multiple Changes Within Organization

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced multiple personnel moves on Friday afternoon. Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak made the announcement during a news conference at Busch Stadium.

Third base coach Chris Maloney has been reassigned within the organization. Mike Shildt has been named the new third base coach. Shildt was previously the quality control coach. Maloney’s new role is yet to be determined.

Maloney was in his sixth season with the Major League team and second as third-base coach. Shildt joined the Major League club this season, and has been in the organization since 2004.

Assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller had to take a leave of absence. When he returns is yet to be determined. Mark Budaska, the current hitting coach for the Memphis Redbirds will fill Mueller’s spot for the time being. Budaska is in his 10th season with the Cardinals, spending all previous nine seasons as the hitting coach at Triple-A Memphis.

Ron “Pop” Warner, a longtime coach within the Cardinals organization, is also joining the club to assist the coaching staff.

“What this represents is people being held accountable for what we need to do,” Mozeliak said.

Mozeliak also announced that 2nd baseman Kolten Wong has been activated and third baseman Jhonny Peralta has been Designated For Assignment.

Wong had missed 13 games on the disabled list with a left elbow strain and had played in three games at Peoria (A) on a rehabilitation assignment (1-7, HR). This season the second baseman is hitting .278 (37-133) and ranks 3rd on the team with 11 doubles.

Following the announcement, Mozeliak took questions from the media. On manager Mike Matheny’s job security, Mozeliak said, “I want him [Matheny] to feel confident we trust him to do his job, but we need to do better.”

When asked if the current Cardinals team is a playoff team, Mozeliak replied, “Not if we don’t start hitting.”

The Cardinals are back at Busch Stadium to take on the Philadelphia Phillies following a dismal road trip where they lost seven straight games to two division rivals – three games to the Chicago Cubs and four games to the Cincinnati Reds.

