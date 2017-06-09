Civil War Museum Raising Funds To Move Confederate Monument

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With the city starting to remove the Confederate Monument in Forest Park, and St. Louis Aldermen debating a bill calling for its removal, The Missouri Civil War Museum has started an online fundraising effort to acquire it.

Museum Founder and President Mark Trout says that with all the recent activity, his year-and-a-half-long effort to take the monument off the city’s hands, has moved into “emergency status”.

So at noon Friday, the Museum started collecting donations on its website MCWM.ORG.

“We already have a proven track record where we’ve contributed millions of dollars to government, ” says Trout. “I have no problem putting a fundraising opportunity and program in place immediately to raise that $130,000.”

Trout announced the effort with Ryan Reker on KMOX.

“We’re here. We’re here in this community. We are the best alternative for that monument if it is going to be relocated and we will find a worthy and respectful home for it.”

Trout says that because the museum is in a St. Louis County Park, and the county doesn’t want to inherit the controversy, the monument would be kept in storage until the museum decides what to do with it or moves into a new facility on private property.

He says if the city doesn’t agree to the museum’s offer, or the museum raises more than needed for the move, funds would go to preserving civil war monuments throughout Missouri and battlefields around the nation.

