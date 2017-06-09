Comedian Jerry Seinfeld to Perform at The Fabulous Fox Theatre.

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will be performing his signature stand-up routine at the Fox Theatre.
Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. Seinfeld now sets his sights on performing both nationally and internationally in 2017.
His tour will visit the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Friday, October 27 at 7pm. This show is on sale Friday, June 16 at 10am.
Contact the Fox Theatre Box Office for ticket information.