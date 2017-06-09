Forward through Ferguson Gets New Lead Catalyst

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Forward through Ferguson has a new “lead catalyst” with the departure of Nicole Hudson for the mayor’s office.
Charli Cooksey is taking the position on an interim basis through at least January, when a permanent hire is expected. Cooksey says Forward through Ferguson has already noticed changes in the region during the short time it’s been around.
“Just even in my routine conversations with folks, I hear people using the language more, I hear people challenging others to think about things more racial-equity driven, in meetings and in planning sessions,” she says.
Cooksey says there’s still a lot of work to do but things are moving in the right direction.