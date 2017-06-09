Krewson, Panel Grilled on Qualities They Expect of Police Chief Candidates

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – About 100 people, including St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, were on hand for Thursday night’s community forum on the selection of a new St. Louis Police Chief.

The 2-hour session covered a wide range of topics, including the most important aspect the next chief should possess.

“To me it’s openness,” says panelists John Chasnoff with the Coalition Against Police Crimes and Repression. “That involves a willingness from the community to start working and to respond to community concerns.

“It’s also involves the necessary transparency, so that people can really see what’s going on in the department and give proper feedback. We haven’t had that in the past.”

Sergeant Heather Taylor, president of the Ethical Society of Police, also was asked about the most important attributes that she’ll be looking for in the next chief.

“What we want is the candidate to be somebody that understands equality,” Taylor says. “That understands the importance of it, that understands problem-oriented policing strategies.”

Mayor Krewson took notes throughout the meeting, saying we’re still just in the very early stages of a process that could take up to nine months.

One question raised was if the next police chief should be African-American. Krewson says that wouldn’t be necessary, “could be black, white, male, female, Asian, hispanic, you know everybody will be considered.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook