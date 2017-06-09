Mayor’s Office: Confederate Monument Coming Down Next Week

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — UPDATE 8:15 p.m. — Koran Addo, spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, says the Confederate Memorial in Forest Park is not coming down entirely by Monday.

An earlier report based the information on a conversation with one of the mayor’s assistants who told several people, including KMOX, the monument would be gone by Monday. Addo says the monument disassembling will begin “in earnest” the week of June 12th, but there’s no work planned in Forest Park this weekend. It will not be completely gone by the start of next week.

Original story:

The site was quiet Friday afternoon. But KMOX News has learned the city plans to remove Forest Park’s Confederate Memorial by Monday.

An assistant to the mayor confirmed the information, then referred additional questions to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s spokesman, Koran Addo.

The news comes the day after aldermen held an open meeting to discuss the memorial’s future, and the same day the Missouri Civil War Museum announced it would like to have it.

The monument has been a source of strife over the past few weeks, with numerous competing rallies causing a lot of shouting and general unrest — but none turned violent. The 32 foot tall statue has been tagged repeatedly, though, with messages like “End Racism” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Crews dismantled part of the monument earlier this week.

