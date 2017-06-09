Police Still Looking For Information On Anniversary of Double Murder

June 9, 2017 5:14 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Friday is the one-year anniversary of a double-murder in north St. Louis that remains an open case.

Damion Alton and Kenneth Reed were found shot to death in the 1300 block of Burd Avenue on June 9th, 2016.

Police are still hoping to find out more information about two black males who were seen leaving the area right after the shootings, as well as a blue sedan parked nearby.

A 5-thousand dollar reward from CrimeStoppers is still on the table for any information leading to a felony arrest in this case.

You can call them anonymously at 866-371-T-I-P-S, that’s 866-371-8477.

