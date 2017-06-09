Former Principia Student Acquitted on Sodomy Charges

June 9, 2017 6:09 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Jurors acquitted a former Principia School football player on two counts of sodomizing younger students during a 2014 school summer camp and could not reach a verdict on three other counts.

The St. Louis Post reports 20-year-old Joshua Brewer of Town and Country, who attends college in Florida, stood trial this week in St. Louis County Circuit Court on six counts of sodomy or attempted sodomy. One count was dismissed during the trial because the alleged victim did not show up to testify.

Prosecutors have not yet decided if they’ll retry the three remaining counts. Brewer and four others were accused of conducting last night dorm room raids at Principia’s camp in August 2014 by pulling younger teammates from their beds, then sodomizing them through their shorts with various objects.

