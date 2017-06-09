Springfield “Yarmulke Man” Hands Out Hats at Comey Hearing

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You may remember the Springfield Illinois man who gave Vice President Pence a yarmulke during the cleanup of the cemetery that was desecrated.
Marc Daniels is giving out more of the Jewish caps, as this time as he stood in line at the Comey senate hearings.
“I had Bernie Sanders yarmulkes, I had Ted Cruz yarmulkes, Hillary yarmulkes, Donald Trump yarmulkes,” he says.
As chairman of an anti-hate campaign, Daniels says he hopes to weed out hate by bringing together people of all faiths and political backgrounds.