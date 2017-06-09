Two Rivers Family Fishing Fairs Coming Saturday

June 9, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: bear, fishing, Grafton, Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair

GRAFTON, ILL. (KMOX) – It’s a chance to pry the kids away from their video games and cell phones and get them outside.

The 26th annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair is happening Saturday at Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton Illinois.

Scott Isringhausen with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources says along with some past crowd favorites, like the catch-and-release bluegill pond, they’ve got some new attractions ready to go.

“Number one: We’re going to have alive grizzly bear, here at the park. This bear is the one that you’ll a lot of time see on tv, TV personality Jeff Watson will be here with the bear,” he says.

The price is certainly right, as admission and parking are free.

It happens from 10 am to 4 pm Saturday at Pere Marquette State Park.

