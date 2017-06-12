Babies Sleep Better in Their Own Room, Study Finds

June 12, 2017 6:46 AM
Filed Under: Babies, parents, room, Sleep

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new study finds babies sleep better in their own rooms after four months.

“Parents who put their infants in a different room to sleep earlier, for instance starting at four months old, those children tended to sleep anywhere from 40 minutes or so longer at night than kids who slept in the same room with their parents,” says SLU Care’s Dr. David Wathen, a pediatric specialist at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. His recommendation to parents?

“Infants should probably stay in the same room, though in a different bed or a different sleep surface than parents until at least six months of age, and then it’s perfectly reasonable to put them in their own room to sleep at night,” he says.

This study was published in the Journal of Pediatrics.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen