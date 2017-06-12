Babies Sleep Better in Their Own Room, Study Finds

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new study finds babies sleep better in their own rooms after four months.
“Parents who put their infants in a different room to sleep earlier, for instance starting at four months old, those children tended to sleep anywhere from 40 minutes or so longer at night than kids who slept in the same room with their parents,” says SLU Care’s Dr. David Wathen, a pediatric specialist at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. His recommendation to parents?
“Infants should probably stay in the same room, though in a different bed or a different sleep surface than parents until at least six months of age, and then it’s perfectly reasonable to put them in their own room to sleep at night,” he says.
This study was published in the Journal of Pediatrics.