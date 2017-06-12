Coming to Met Square in Downtown STL – Food Hall

June 12, 2017 7:40 PM
Filed Under: downtown, eatery, food hall, met square, One Metropolitan Square, renovation, restaurants, St. Louis, STL

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A food hall is coming soon to One Metropolitan Square in downtown St. Louis.

Known as “The Eatery,” Property Manager JLL says the owners are spending about $2.5 million to renovate a former restaurant and common area on the first floor to make room for a variety of restaurants.

So far, restaurants include: Arista Gourmet Salads and Flatbreads, Dino’s Deli and Kimcheese Asian Fusion.

The space will be connected to a 1,000 square foot outdoor patio. JLL expects it to be open by this fall.

