Dewey’s Pizza, Irons Barley Planning Big Moves

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Dewey’s Pizza is opening its largest location yet in O’Fallon, Illinois. The 4600 square foot restaurant will open this fall at I-64 and Greenmount Road. Dewey’s is also planning an 8th location, possibly in South County or Creve Couer, and a second St. Charles location. Dewey’s was founded by Andrew Dewitt, son of Cardinals Chairman Bill Dewitt, and brought to St. Louis from Ohio in 2004.

Also, a long-time south city staple is moving to Jefferson County. The Iron Barley opened in 2003 on Virginia near I-55, but owners Tom and Geralyn Coghill say for years, they’ve been unable to accommodate larger parties and private events. The former Marty’s Bistro in High Ridge will triple Iron Barley’s current space and provide more parking. The current Iron Barley location, featured on Food Network’s “Diners Drive-ins and Dives”, will likely close by the end of the summer.

