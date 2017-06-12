Lawsuit Aims to Block New Voter ID Law

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Missouri is seeking to block the state’s new voter ID law from remaining in effect for that election.
Tony Rothert, the ACLU’s legal director in Missouri, says he has some serious concerns that the voter ID law disenfranchises some voters, but that’s not what the lawsuit is about.
“This lawsuit’s about the lack of funding and the statute’s own words that require funding before it can go into effect,” he says.
Rothert says if there’s not an appropriation of mandated funding, the law should not be enforced.
That funding is to be used for voter education, free voter id’s and birth certificates, and the training of poll workers.