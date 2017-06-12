Listen To Win Tickets To Sinatra: 100 Years and Beyond

Win: A pair of tickets to Sinatra: 100 Years and Beyond at Powell Hall

Contest Ends: Friday, June 16, 2017

Listen to The Charlie Brennan Show all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Sinatra: 100 Years and Beyond at Powell Hall on Sunday, June 18th at 3pm.

Join the St. Louis Symphony and singing sensation Steve Lippia as we celebrate the life and times of Frank Sinatra. Don’t miss an afternoon of unforgettable hits including, “I’ll be Seeing You,” “I’ll Never Smile Again,” “One for My Baby” and more!

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, June 16, 2017. Read the official contest rules.

