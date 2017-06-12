Memorial Organized for 14th Anniversary of Missing Child

June 12, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: child, Christian Ferguson, Missing, remains, rise

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Sunday marked 14 years since 9-year-old Christian Ferguson was reported missing by his father, who told police he stopped to use a pay phone when his SUV was stolen with the boy inside.

Christian’s mother, Theda Wilson, says even though authorities believe her son is dead she needs to learn exactly what happened to him.

“I have hope that justice will be served. I believe that God will not allow the wicked to prosper in a position of power,” she says.

Michael Person with the group Looking for an Angel helped organize a motorcycle ride from Page and Skinker, where the boy was last seen, down to Kiener Plaza for a public rally.

“He, or his remains, are somewhere, so where those are, that’s what’s in question,” he say.

Christian’s mother again called on St. Louis County to turn the case over to the city of St. Louis and let them investigate.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen