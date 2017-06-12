Memorial Organized for 14th Anniversary of Missing Child

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Sunday marked 14 years since 9-year-old Christian Ferguson was reported missing by his father, who told police he stopped to use a pay phone when his SUV was stolen with the boy inside.
Christian’s mother, Theda Wilson, says even though authorities believe her son is dead she needs to learn exactly what happened to him.
“I have hope that justice will be served. I believe that God will not allow the wicked to prosper in a position of power,” she says.
Michael Person with the group Looking for an Angel helped organize a motorcycle ride from Page and Skinker, where the boy was last seen, down to Kiener Plaza for a public rally.
“He, or his remains, are somewhere, so where those are, that’s what’s in question,” he say.
Christian’s mother again called on St. Louis County to turn the case over to the city of St. Louis and let them investigate.