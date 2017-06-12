Several Killed, Injured in Weekend Shootings

June 12, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Crime, dead, fatal, injured, shootings, weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A woman is dead and a man injured after being shot around ten last night. It happened at ten at Terry and Euclid. Police are only saying female victim, in her twenties was shot several times.

These were just two of several shootings over the weekend, including one that killed a man and another that injured a 12-year-old boy.

A man was fatally shot around 3:15 Saturday morning on the city’s north side. Police say the boy was shot just before 12:30 Sunday morning in the city’s Benton Park West neighborhood.

The child is reportedly in stable condition.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen