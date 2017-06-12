Area Selections of the MLB First-Year Player Draft

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The first of 40 rounds of the Major League Baseball first-year player draft began Monday at 6 p.m. So here is a running tally of the St. Louis area, Missouri and Illinois players that have officially been drafted.

Jake Burger, No. 11 overall by the Chicago White Sox:

Burger is a junior third baseman for the Missouri State Bears. He graduated from CBC High School in St. Louis in 2013 and was below MLB scout’s radar until his junior season in Springfield. He batted .328 with 13 doubles, 22 homers, 65 RBI this season for Missouri. The Bears lost to TCU in the NCAA Super Regional over the weekend.

Tanner Houck, No. 24 overall by the Boston Red Sox:

The #RedSox selected RHP Tanner Houck (University of Missouri) in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft (No. 24 overall). pic.twitter.com/724fIh3Vf4 — #VoteRedSox (@RedSox) June 13, 2017

Houck is a junior right-handed pitcher for the Missouri Tigers. The preseason All-American went 4-7 with a 3.33 ERA in 14 starts and 94 2/3 innings, and will finish his career in Columbia with the 4th most K’s in school history. His fastball averages 92-96 mph, but can reach 98, and is a big swing-and-miss pitch.

