WR Jeremy Maclin Signs With Baltimore

June 12, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Jeremy Maclin

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – St. Louis-native and Mizzou grad Jeremy Maclin has signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens announced the deal on Twitter, Monday afternoon.

Maclin was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on June 2. He was entering the third year of a $55 million, five-year contract with Kansas City.

The 29-year-old Maclin, who was drafted by Reid before playing five seasons in Philadelphia, was coming off a breakout 2014 season when he signed with Kansas City. He had caught 85 passes for a career-best 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning a spot in his first Pro Bowl.

Maclin followed up by catching 87 passes for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns, giving quarterback Alex Smith a reliable downfield target. But he struggled with injuries and drops last season, and his production plummeted — he caught just 44 passes for 536 yards and two touchdowns.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen