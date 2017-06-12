WR Jeremy Maclin Signs With Baltimore

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – St. Louis-native and Mizzou grad Jeremy Maclin has signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens announced the deal on Twitter, Monday afternoon.
Maclin was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on June 2. He was entering the third year of a $55 million, five-year contract with Kansas City.
The 29-year-old Maclin, who was drafted by Reid before playing five seasons in Philadelphia, was coming off a breakout 2014 season when he signed with Kansas City. He had caught 85 passes for a career-best 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning a spot in his first Pro Bowl.
Maclin followed up by catching 87 passes for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns, giving quarterback Alex Smith a reliable downfield target. But he struggled with injuries and drops last season, and his production plummeted — he caught just 44 passes for 536 yards and two touchdowns.
