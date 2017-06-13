By Tere Scott

Some call it a rite of passage to sit down with their dad to have a beer while others simply enjoy observing the process of what goes into brewing. Be ready for Father’s Day which is June 18 this year. Stop by a local brewery that is hosting special events, tours, or tasting just for Father’s Day. Check out these best St. Louis breweries to take dad on Father’s Day.

Six Mile Bridge

11841 Dorsett Road

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

(314) 942-2211

www.sixmilebridgebeer.com

Come in as a stranger, but you will leave as friends. The name of the brewery in Maryland Heights may be based on a town in Ireland, but the brew brings European ingredients to the Midwest. This European flare is in every detail even down to the Belgian-imported sugar that goes into the seasonal Belgian Dubbel giving it a solid flavor of caramel and offers other brews from light, citrusy seasonal brews to a stiff Irish Stout. The South African owner and husband to native St. Louisan wife make up the team that brought this fresh idea of brewing to the area. Their tap room does not offer food, but they do frequently pair with other events in the area as well as food trucks.

O’Fallon Brewery

45 Progress Parkway

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

(636) 474-2337

www.ofallonbrewery.com 45 Progress ParkwayMaryland Heights, MO 63043(636) 474-2337

Soak in more than 15 years of local brewing experience when you walk through the doors. Stay to eat at the Maryland Heights tap room. On Father’s Day, come and enjoy a tour of the brewery. Make a reservation ahead of time for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning on the hour.

4 Hands Brewing Company

1220 S. 8th Street

St. Louis, Mo 63104

(314) 436-1559

www.4handsbrewery.com 1220 S. 8th StreetSt. Louis, Mo 63104(314) 436-1559

If you’ve ever enjoyed one of this local brewery’s seasonal beer, like its springtime Contact High, you already know the quality that goes into the beer making. Come to experience the artistry that goes into local brews, but be sure to stay for a full meal that pairs well with individual 4 Hands specialties. Don’t leave without enjoying some beer cheese soup, a brat, or a brisket poor boy. Enjoy the tasting room to see what’s on tap, or plan an all-out Father’s Day party in one of their rental rooms on site.

Related: Top Brewpubs Serving Seasonal Beer In St. Louis

Urban Chestnut

3229 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

(314) 222-0143

www.urbanchestnut.com 3229 Washington Ave.St. Louis, MO 63103(314) 222-0143

Help sustain the local environment while giving back to the community at this area brewhouse. The owners of this microbrewery believe in not only providing excellence in making lagers and ales but also making a difference locally. Feel good knowing that part of the proceeds from your brew of choice will go to help sustain the area. Ask about their guided self tour, tasting, and sampling opportunities.

The Schlafly Tap Room

2100 Locust St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

(314) 241-2337

www.schlafly.com 2100 Locust St.St. Louis, MO 63103(314) 241-2337

This downtown tap room not only offers year-round and seasonal beers, like the top spring beers in St. Louis but also has a full menu to enjoy. Sit down for a full meal with some of the best french fries around. Show up at the Maplewood location on Father’s Day for a tour, or plan on a free Friday night beer school. Alternatively, rock your dad’s weekend by coming to the downtown location Saturday night for some live music.

Related: Top Spring Beers In St. Louis