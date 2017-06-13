Breakfast Choices May Effect Life Decisions

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – More research shows that breakfast is truly the most important meal of the day.

We’ve heard the saying about getting up on the wrong side of the bed,but maybe it should be getting up on the wrong side of the breakfast table. German researchers have found that the type of breakfast a person eats may have an effect on decision making.

What it came down to was the amount of carbohydrates and protein in the breakfast. Study participants were more likely to reject an unfair financial offer if they’d eaten a breakfast high in carbs. Those who ate low carb, high protein breakfasts were more like to take the bad deal.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook