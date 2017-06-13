Bridgeton Trails Library Open After Renovations

June 13, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: Bridgeton Trails, Library, open, renovation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Another renovated St. Louis County Library opens this morning, the Bridgeton Trails Branch on McKelvey Road.

The improvements include a new plaza with native plantings at the entrance, a large circulation desk and a new children’s area that features kid-sized shelving and a place for families to read together. There’s also a laptop bar and vending area.

The $2.5 million project was funded by a 2012 ‘Your Library Renewed’ tax initiative. The Mid-County, Grand Glaize and Meramec Valley branches are currently being renovated.

By the end of the year, 14 of the library’s 20 branches will have been renovated or repaired.

