Bridgeton Trails Library Open After Renovations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Another renovated St. Louis County Library opens this morning, the Bridgeton Trails Branch on McKelvey Road.
The improvements include a new plaza with native plantings at the entrance, a large circulation desk and a new children’s area that features kid-sized shelving and a place for families to read together. There’s also a laptop bar and vending area.
The $2.5 million project was funded by a 2012 ‘Your Library Renewed’ tax initiative. The Mid-County, Grand Glaize and Meramec Valley branches are currently being renovated.
By the end of the year, 14 of the library’s 20 branches will have been renovated or repaired.