Cardinals 2017 Draft Class Starts With Powerful Outfield Bat

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals’ draft didn’t begin until the third round, with the No. 94 overall pick. St. Louis used that pick on junior outfielder from Cal State Fullerton, Scott Hurst.
Hurst was not ranked inside MLB.com’s top-200 draft prospects.
The 21-year-old Glendora, California-native will be seen at this weekend’s College World Series with the Titans. The championship will open with Fullerton taking on Oregon State at 2 p.m., Saturday.
Hurst leads the top-20 ranked team in hits, RBI and home runs this season.