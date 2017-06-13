Citizen Starts Petition to Remove Jefferson County Official

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. (KMOX) – The top elected official in Jefferson County Missouri is under fire from citizens who want to see him removed from office.
Jeremy Day is one of those behind the recall petition targeting County Executive Kenneth Waller, citing several reasons.
“His conduct with business owners, his conduct to other county officials, county councilmen, and then essentially the citizens themselves,” he says.
He says the final straw came during the recent flooding and Waller’s treatment of a business owner who had to close his doors because of it.
Waller himself spoke with KMOX’s Mark Reardon.
He says he’s the one who’s faced abusive behavior during meetings.
“They’ve called me out, they’ve threatened me, but have i ever said anything back? I’ve probably said something back but not as a verbal threat to them,” he says.
Petitioners have six months to collect more than 21 thousand signatures so the recall petition can move forward, and Waller doubts much will come of the recall effort.