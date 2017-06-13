Civil War Museum Says Confederate Monument Is Theirs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Executive Director of the Missouri Civil War Museum says the confederate monument in Forest Park belongs to them.

Mark Trout tells KMOX the ‘United Daughters of the Confederacy” are the true, rightful and legal owners of the monument. He says in a letter and deed of gift, the ownership of the monument was transferred to the Civil War Museum Tuesday.

Trout says there was never a transfer of ownership to the City of St. Louis. He says it was basically “parked” in the spot for 103 years.

“So, basically the information that I want to get out to the Mayor’s office and the city council, is that I would love to talk to them and arrange…this monument being moved,” Trout says.

He adds it should be transported into the possession of the museum for preservation.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s spokesman, Koran Addo, says it remains the city’s position that the monument belongs to the city. Addo adds that Trout has not spoken to the city about the ownership claim nor sent the documents to city officials.

