Crown Candy Kitchen Owner: Business Down; Blames Crime, Min. Wage Hike

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Andy Karandzieff of Crown Candy Kitchen – a guest this morning on the Charlie Brennan Show – says business is down this summer.

“It’s not what it should be, I mean, you know my summertime should be popping right now because the Cardinals are back in town, it’s getting hot, and it’s just off a little bit,” he says.

What’s the problem?

“What it is is I don’t see people moving around after 2:30 – 3 o’clock in the afternoon,” he says. “My evening business is not what it should be.”

Minimum wage raised ✔️

Increase in shootings ✔️

More Murders ✔️

Evening business @CrownCandy ⬇️

— Andy Karandzieff (@kzieff) June 6, 2017

Karandzieff says perception of crime is a big issue. He also says people tell him they don’t want to do business in the city because it’s too difficult.

“People make comments to me that they will go somewhere else rather than try and do business down here because it is such a maze to try to get where you’re going,” he says. “You know, I’ve never had to experience that because we’ve been here for 104 years. … I hear the pain that some people go through, and some people will stay the course, and other people will just throw their hands up and say, ‘I can’t do it, I’m going to go to Maplewood, or I’m going to go to Bridgeton or somewhere else and open up out there.'”

