Jose Martinez Homers Twice, Cardinals Beat Brewers 6-0 in DH Opener

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jose Martinez hit a pair of solo homers and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-0 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.

Martinez connected in the fifth and eighth innings for his first multi-homer game. He added a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

Martinez’s 415-foot opposite field drive to right-center ignited a three-run Cardinals rally in the fifth. Matt Carpenter followed with an RBI double and scored on Dexter Fowler’s single to make it 3-0.

Kolten Wong had an RBI double and Martinez added a sacrifice fly as the Cardinals extended their lead to 5-0 in the sixth.

Martinez’s homer to left in the eighth travelled 436 feet.

Right-hander Lance Lynn (5-3) struggled with his control with four walks, but was able to get out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fifth. Lynn struck out eight, including the side in the fourth inning.

John Brebbia pitched a perfect sixth inning and Tyler Lyons pitched the final three innings to earn his first career save. The Cardinals bullpen allowed three hits in four innings.

Lefty Brent Suter, recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs as the Brewers’ 26th man for the doubleheader, got the surprise start after right-hander Brandon Woodruff had his major league debut end during warmups because of right hamstring soreness.

Suter (0-1) started with four innings of one-hit ball, before running into trouble in the fifth. He also recorded his first major league hit with a single to left in the top of the fifth inning.

Wily Peralta gave up two runs, while walking three, in two innings of relief.

Eric Sogard reached three times leading off for the Brewers, including a pair of singles.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

The Brewers couldn’t capitalize on Lynn’s lack of command, stranding seven runners in the first five innings. Hernan Perez popped to shallow center in the fifth after a walk had loaded the bases with one out in the fifth and Travis Shaw flew out to center to leave the bases loaded.

PROUD GRANDPA

The Cardinals announced that Ryker James was born Tuesday morning to Tate and Margaret Matheny, making manager Mike Matheny a grandfather for the first time.

TRAINING ROOM

Brewers: 3B Shaw (family medical emergency) was reinstated. RHP Rob Scahill was designated for assignment and OF Brett Phillips was optioned to Colorado Springs.

Cardinals: RHP Sam Tuivailala was recalled from Triple-A Memphis, INF Jhonny Peralta was given his unconditional release and INF Paul DeJong was optioned to Memphis.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Jimmy Nelson (4-3, 3.45 ERA) has won his past two decisions. He is 0-8 with a 7.09 ERA in 10 appearances against St. Louis.

Cardinals: LHP Marco Gonzales (debut) was recalled from Memphis to make his first start since Sept. 1, 2015, after missing all of 2016 after Tommy John surgery.



