Mayor Krewson Calls Voter ID “Over-reach”

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri’s new Voter ID Law, which is already under a court challenge, is being called “an over-reach” by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. There’s a special election next month to fill Krewson’s vacant seat in the board of aldermen, and it’ll be the first time voters encounter the new law.

“July 11th is a really tough day to have a special election, not too many people are thinking about an election on July 11th, so I expect voter turnout won’t be very high, just because of the date, but I think that most of those voters will be able to vote regardless,” Krewson says.

Krewson says most people in the ward have a photo i.d., but she says some may not. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit this week, seeking to block the law from taking effect, at least for the aldermanic election in Krewson’s ward.

