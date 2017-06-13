Mosquitoes Carrying West Nile Virus Found in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As we finally enter the warmer months in the area – mosquitoes are back.

You can thank all of the recent flooding we had for providing plenty of prime breeding ground for the blood-suckers.

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been discovered in St. Louis County – no human cases have been reported at this time. Communicable Disease Specialist with the St. Louis County Health Department, Dr. Fred Echols, says it’s critical to take the proper steps now to avoid contracting the virus through mosquito bites.

The return of West Nile-positive mosquitoes is once again prompting reminders to wear loose, light-colored clothing and to use repellents containing DEET.

Also, residents should get rid of any sources of standing water on or near their property, including drilling holes in tire swings, and fill in any holes in the yard with dirt. Other examples of potential breeding grounds are garbage cans, flower pots, pools, and pet dishes.

Unfortunately, health officials say the recent flooding will mean a bumper crop of mosquitoes this Summer. However, mosquitoes spawned by flooding cannot carry West Nile.

For more information, click here.

