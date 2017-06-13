Nesting Blackbirds Terrorize Clayton Enterprise Employees

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – Employees at Enterprise’s corporate office in Clayton have been advised to avoid certain building entrances — or they risk being attacked by aggressive nesting blackbirds.

“We currently have an issue on campus with Red-Winged Blackbirds aggressively defending their nests by swooping down on our employees, occasionally making contact,” reads an email sent to employees last week, obtained by KMOX.

The birds are protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Act and the Wildlife Code of Missouri — the Wild Bird Sanctuary, Powder Valley Conservation and Missouri Department of Conservation confirm to the building’s facilities team — and they are “not allowed to touch or remove the birds or the nest.”

To make matters more frustrating for workers, the incubation period for the Red-Winged Blackbird is two weeks, and it will be ANOTHER two weeks after the eggs hatch before the young become independent.

“We have posted warning signs near problem areas, and strongly recommend avoiding these areas,” the emails reads.

Yikes! Stay safe friends.

