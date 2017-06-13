Opening Date Approaches for New St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

O’FALLON, ILL. (KMOX) – Most homeowners may remember the moment they got the keys to their new house, but it’s not a house but a new hospital that one CEO is about to get the keys to.

It’s the St. Elizabeth replacement hospital. CEO Peg Sebastian says she’s getting the keys August 10th.

“Our date for moving our patients that will be with us at that time will occur on Saturday, November 4th,” she says.

But before that can happen, they have to finish hiring employees.

“Staffing and recruitment is ramping up, people are becoming quite curious about the opportunity to see what it’s like working in a state of the art facility,” Sebastian says. July and August are the final months for recruitment, then it’s on to training over the next 90 days.

An anonymous $2.5 million gift pushed the fundraising campaign for building and equipment for the hospital over the $6 million mark. Sebastian says they are still receiving donations from people who want to have a room or other space in the replacement hospital in O’Fallon named after a loved one.

Some of that money is going towards building integrated operating rooms.

“One physicians can actually do a video camera light source, communicate with an off campus physician, another surgeon, a pathologist,and get just in time consultation in an advanced operating setting,” Sebastian says.

