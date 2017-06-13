Police Report: Jason Quate Admitted Killing Daughter

Associated Press June 13, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: alysha quate, Belleville, Centreville, Jason Quate, Las Vegas

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A police report says the father of Alysha Quate admitted killing her and concealing the body.

Jason Quate and his wife are already charged with concealment of a homicidal death after remains were found June 6 in the garage behind a vacant home in Centreville, Illinois. Homicide charges have not been filed. An investigation continues.

Police believe the child was killed in Belleville, Illinois, in 2013, when she was 6, and the body was hidden in the garage.

Quate was arrested in Las Vegas after his wife contacted police. The family moved there from Belleville two years ago.

The police report obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press cites a June 7 interview in which Quate allegedly “admitted to committing the crime and participated in the concealment of (Alysha’s) death.”

