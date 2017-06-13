Scottrade Recruiting for 300-500 New St. Louis Jobs

TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOX) — Scottrade is looking to recruit between 300 and 500 job applicants to a St. Louis-area service center before it’s acquired by TD Ameritrade — a deal that’s expected to close sometime next month.
Scottrade brokerage president Peter deSilva says those jobs will come through expansion of an existing service center TD Ameritrade will use. It currently employs about 200.
“They’re growing as a firm,” deSilva tells. “As a consequence of that, they have sites in Omaha, Dallas and St. Louis will be one of their primary operating sites once it’s done. And they’ve targeted, again, about 500 to 700 service center associates for the St. Louis market.”
The service center jobs will range from entry level to stock broker positions.
Scottrade is recruiting for these new positions through a job fair on Thursday, June 15. It runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Marriott West on Maryville Center Drive in Town and Country.