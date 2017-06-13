Cardinals, Brewers Split the Double Header

ST. LOUIS — Travis Shaw’s tie-breaking RBI single in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday night helped the Milwaukee Brewers salvage a split of a day-night doubleheader with an 8-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Domingo Santana and Jesus Aguilar led off the inning with walks against Trevor Rosenthal (1-3) before Shaw lined a 3-2 pitch up the middle, easily scoring Santana from second.
Manny Pina added a run-scoring single and Keon Broxton tacked on a sacrifice fly, his third RBI of the game, as Milwaukee (34-32) snapped a three-game losing streak.
The Cardinals won the opener 6-0 as Jose Martinez hit two homers and Lance Lynn and two relievers combined on a six-hit shutout.
In the second game, Jared Hughes (2-1) got the win despite allowing Matt Carpenter’s game-tying homer in the seventh, his 12th of the year. Corey Knebel worked the ninth for his ninth save in 12 chances.
Neither starter got a decision. Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson allowed nine hits and four runs over 5 2/3 innings, walking two and fanning four. Nelson, who is 0-8 in his career against St. Louis, was in line for the win prior to Carpenter’s long ball.
Cardinals left-hander Marco Gonzales, making his first big league appearance since 2015, gave up six hits and five runs in 3 1/3 innings. Gonzales, who missed last year due to Tommy John surgery, walked none and whiffed two.
The result snapped a four-game winning streak for St. Louis (30-33).
St. Louis hit the scoreboard first in the nightcap. Jose Martinez, who homered twice in the opener, knocked in Carpenter with a fielder’s choice grounder in the first inning.
Carpenter made it 2-0 in the second with a two-out RBI single to right-center that plated Greg Garcia. Milwaukee scored its first run on Broxton’s leadoff homer to left-center in the third, his eighth of the season.
The Brewers knocked out Marco Gonzales with four runs in the fourth.
Aguilar and Shaw started the inning with back-to-back solo homers, their sixth and 11th of the year, respectively. Broxton tripled home Pina and scored on Orlando Arcia’s fielder’s choice grounder to third, beating Garcia’s throw home.