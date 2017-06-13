State Rep. Peters Against Potential Community Benefits Agreement

June 13, 2017 7:06 PM
Filed Under: CBA, development, Joshua Peters, Megan Green, north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — A state representative from North St. Louis is challenging a potential community benefits agreement that would affect his area.

Joshua Peters doesn’t like 15th Ward Alderwoman Megan Green’s idea. Her CBA proposal would put economic development projects into tiers, with certain negotiations on things like affordable housing and job training inserted depending on the project’s total value.

Peters says those amount to roadblocks that his neighborhoods don’t need.

“I don’t see any development taking place in north St. Louis,” Peters told KMOX. “If there was development taking place, then sure, we’d want to see a total evaluation taking place. But that’s not what we’re seeing in this situation.”

Peters says he’s talked to several aldermen in the area about the idea — but he couldn’t say whether they support his position.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen