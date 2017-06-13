State Rep. Peters Against Potential Community Benefits Agreement

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — A state representative from North St. Louis is challenging a potential community benefits agreement that would affect his area.
Joshua Peters doesn’t like 15th Ward Alderwoman Megan Green’s idea. Her CBA proposal would put economic development projects into tiers, with certain negotiations on things like affordable housing and job training inserted depending on the project’s total value.
Peters says those amount to roadblocks that his neighborhoods don’t need.
“I don’t see any development taking place in north St. Louis,” Peters told KMOX. “If there was development taking place, then sure, we’d want to see a total evaluation taking place. But that’s not what we’re seeing in this situation.”
Peters says he’s talked to several aldermen in the area about the idea — but he couldn’t say whether they support his position.