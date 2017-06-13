STL Ballpark Village Named Finalist for Global Award of Excellence

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Ballpark Village is up for an award – it’s a finalist for the Urban Land Institute’s Global Awards of Excellence.
Developer Blake Cordish says it is perhaps the world’s first example of a pro sports venue integrated into a broader mixed-use development.
“What’s particularly exciting is it’s master planned and will grow exponentially larger,” Cordish says. “One of the things we announced relatively recently, we’ll be commencing construction on a major phase two that will be five times larger than the existing first phase.”
It will include new office space and a luxury residential tower. Cordish says, even after that, they’ll still have plenty of space on the site for future phases.