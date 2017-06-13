STL Ballpark Village Named Finalist for Global Award of Excellence

June 13, 2017 9:32 PM
Filed Under: Ballpark Village, Cardinals, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Ballpark Village is up for an award – it’s a finalist for the Urban Land Institute’s Global Awards of Excellence.

Developer Blake Cordish says it is perhaps the world’s first example of a pro sports venue integrated into a broader mixed-use development.

“What’s particularly exciting is it’s master planned and will grow exponentially larger,” Cordish says. “One of the things we announced relatively recently, we’ll be commencing construction on a major phase two that will be five times larger than the existing first phase.”

It will include new office space and a luxury residential tower. Cordish says, even after that, they’ll still have plenty of space on the site for future phases.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen