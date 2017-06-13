Trafficking Charges in Las Vegas Case Not Uncommon

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The charges that a Las Vegas man forced his wife into prostitution are sadly not uncommon. In fact, St. Louis ranks in the top 20 of worst cities for human trafficking.

The husband and wife facing concealment of a homicide made separate court appearances in Las Vegas on Monday. Elizabeth Odell-Quate told the judge that she won’t fight her return to Belleville to face the felony charge. Another judge has postponed Jason Quate’s arraignment on felony child abuse charges.

“It’s not uncommon for that trafficking to be part of our branch of domestic violence and partner violence,” says Cindy Mallott, the Crisis Intervention Supervisor for YWCA Women’s Resource Center.

She says it’s also not uncommon for the relationship to start as a real relationship but more often than not, perpetrators are older and making promises of love or financial success or even modeling careers. She likens their behavior to that of sexual predators grooming a child. What stops many women for leaving is the threat from their abuser, that while he may go to jail, she will be embarrassed when family find out what she’s been doing and worse, she’ll lose her children.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook