Diabetes Drug Invokana Makes Promising Progress

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new drug shows promise in treating heart disease in diabetic patients.
Type 2 diabetes drug Invokana significantly reduced the risk of serious heart problems in diabetics with heart disease, according to two new large studies.
“Maybe we’re on the horizon of being able to not just treat blood sugars and help people kind of limp along, but maybe we’re on the horizon of actually really not having diabetes being such a devastating problem,” says SLU Care cardiologist Dr. Michael Lim at SSM Health SLU Hospital.
Invokana reduced the combined risk of heart-related death, nonfatal heart attack and nonfatal stroke by 14 percent in diabetic patients and led to a reduced risk of hospitalization for heart failure and protected against kidney function decline.
One Comment
