Grandparents of Girl Killed Speak Out

June 14, 2017 8:05 AM
GREENVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – Their daughter is accused of concealing the death of her six year old in Belleville years ago. Now the parents of Elizabeth Quate are describing what she has told them on the phone about Alysha’s death. Dan and Christine O’dell of Greenville told the Belleville News Democrat Jason hit the girl and she chocked on food she had in her mouth. Dan o’dell says his daughter tried to revive the girl for an hour.

“She was screaming and saying that was my little baby, that was the one that looked like her, and then I had to go outside, and I lost it,” he says.

