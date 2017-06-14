By Tere Scott

Smart business owners know that in order to grow their customer base and increase sales, they need to go a step beyond customer service by being socially responsible and tapping into the power of social media. The idea is to interact with potential or loyal customers online while also reaching out to the local community. Everyone seems to be getting in on the action, from St. Louis weathermen who create selfie contests to not-for-profit companies to help the needy by spreading their message online.

So what is behind a successful social media campaign? There is a lot more that goes into it than mere dollars in an advertising budget. Here’s an example of how social responsibility helped one St. Louis company boost its bottom line.

Catchy Jingles Set to Real-life Situations

If you live in the St. Louis area, no doubt you have heard the clever storytelling jingles of the Jerry Kelly commercials. The company took real-life, common and everyday scenarios that lead to the need of HVAC services that Jerry Kelly Heating and Air Conditioning offers. They put these stories to music to create a commercial campaign. For instance, one story put to music tells about a family who had friends over to eat spaghetti, but the air conditioning went out, so they all sat in their van to eat until one of the friends had the idea to call Jerry Kelly to get the air conditioning working again so they could enjoy their intended social visit. Another commercial is similar, but deals with the extreme cold and a friend in need of warmth. These stories present situations that most people can relate to, and put it to an almost boppy yet rap-like rhythm that tosses in helpful information about Jerry Kelly’s hours, pricing, and technicians.

Servicing Those in Need

The company has also been known to donate HVAC equipment and services to those in the community who are in need. Two recipients of this social responsibility campaign were Belinda Franklin and her daughter, who was diagnosed with leukemia and Downs Syndrome. The Jerry Kelly crew replaced the family’s equipment to provide the Franklins with better air quality in their home.

Dispensing Helpful Advice with Humor to the Community

Jerry Kelly delivers the clear message that it has a host of qualified technicians who will come and get your heating or cooling system back up in no time, even if it’s after business hours, but they also convey a bit of a humorous look at everyday circumstances that might otherwise be stressful. Connecting with individuals within the community is the secret behind why locals choose to call them for services. They take to their social media pages to remind customers to change their furnace filters or to keep pets safe and warm during the winter or cool during hot summer months.

Regular Social Media Campaigns

The company interacts with social media followers with Trivia Tuesdays and Wacky Wednesdays, and encourages customers to post reviews, which the company then spotlights on its Facebook page. The company regularly updates its YouTube page, Twitter feed and Instagram accounts as well. Jerry Kelly has also been known to host a few online contests or social media challenges—like the mannequin challenge, in which the company challenged viewers and fans to pose as still as possible as if they were mannequins during a family or social gathering for Thanksgiving. Another contest had the winner taking home a BBQ grill.

Customer Service is Key

This heating and cooling company sees itself as more of a customer service company that happens to have trained specialists to keep your home cool in the summer or warm in the winter. When you visit the website, you will see more than a sales pitch. There is a lot of helpful information, including a blog with plenty of new material published frequently. Visit their Facebook page, and you will find an extended family of friends who like the page. For Jerry Kelly Heating and Cooling, embracing the benefits of social media has been a boost to the company’s bottom line.