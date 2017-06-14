I-44 Closed Friday – Monday for Pavement Replacement

June 14, 2017 9:03 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Allow yourself a lot more travel time if you’re heading into St. Louis this weekend for the Taste of Downtown or other Father’s Day events.

That’s the word from MoDOT, which will shut down more than two miles of westbound I-44 between the Stan Musial Bridge and the I-55 split over the weekend.

That will let crews remove and replace pavement at the bottom of the Poplar Street Bridge ramp to westbound I-44 and southbound I-55.

They’ll also be replacing joints along the bridge over 3rd Street.

MoDOT suggests taking Metro as another way to avoid problems.

It all gets underway at 7 pm Friday and runs through 5 am Monday, for full details check out MoDOT.org.

