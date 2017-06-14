Illinois in Danger of “Flash Drought”

June 14, 2017 6:54 AM
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Dry conditions persist across Illinois and could soon become a problem.

State climatologist Jim Angel says it’s been a dry June. He notes central Illinois has received almost no rain in recent weeks.

“And not only that, we’ve had very dry conditions, we’ve had a lot of sunshine, low humidity by Illinois standards and a bit of breezes. All of that has caused things to dry out really fast over the last two weeks,” he says.

Angel says the rapid drying can lead to a “flash drought” because conditions can deteriorate rapidly. He says Illinois isn’t there yet, but could be if there isn’t significant rain soon.

