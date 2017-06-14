Jews and Muslims Break Bread Together to End Ramadan

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – When the month of Ramadan ends this evening, many local Muslims will break their fast at a unique place, The Jewish Community Center.
More than 100 Muslims will enjoy their Iftar with over 100 Jews at a festive Halal and Kosher meal.
“We’ve enjoyed a really wonderful relationship with the Muslim community over the years,” says Elissa Bamford with the Jewish Community Relations Council.
Bamford says that relationship can be seen on Christmas, when the communities come together for a day of service, and was demonstrated by the Muslim response when a Jewish cemetery was vandalized in February.
“I think this is the perfect opportunity to bring both groups together and have a wonderful meal together, and create new relationships, learn about each other,” she says.
The event is sold out.