Muny’s 99th Season Begins on a ‘Super’ Note

It was a breezy evening opening night as 8,093 patrons saw the most compelling and meaningful production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” ever presented at The Muny.

Photo courtesy of The Muny

Three leads in the show standout. The most impressive is Constatine Maroulis in the role of Judas. Early in the show his first number, “Heaven On Their Minds,” really gets the hook in the audience, not easy to do when you’re performing in front of over 8,000 people. Maroulis has a stage and vocal presence that is unforgettable and magnetic. He’s the kind of performer you’ll be telling your friends about.

Photo courtesy of The Muny

Ciara Renee as Mary Magdalene has an appeal that surpasses most vocalists and she is a consummate actress. The melancholy and passion she portrays is heart-breaking and heart-felt.

Photo courtesy of The Muny

Ben Davis as Pontius Pilate and Bryce Ryness as Jesus of Nazareth round out the principal roles with a potent realism that is frightening and prophetic.

Photo courtesy of The Muny

This version of “Jesus Christ Superstar” is somewhat modernized and filled with costuming and chorography that enhances the timelessness of the story. Production attributes have been emblazoned with colors and imagery unlike anything you’ve seen before. The finale has been modified and is far more thought-provoking. In point of fact, it has depictions that are frighteningly effective.

The Muny Orchestra under the direction of Colin Welford is perfection. They are the best in any theater anywhere.