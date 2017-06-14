New Study Shows Coffee Benefits Liver Health

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – New research suggests that regularly drinking coffee or herbal tea may help prevent some forms of liver disease.
Dutch scientists found that coffee and tea appeared to protect against liver fibrosis, or stiffness and scarring from chronic information. This is a condition that can be causes by excessive alcohol consumption, but also by the western diet, rich in sugary, processed food.
In addition, recent studies have suggested that coffee appears to have antioxidant effects that benefit liver enzyme levels and could help prevent fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer.