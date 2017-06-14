New Study Shows Coffee Benefits Liver Health

June 14, 2017 10:07 AM
Filed Under: coffee, health, liver, Tea

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – New research suggests that regularly drinking coffee or herbal tea may help prevent some forms of liver disease.

Dutch scientists found that coffee and tea appeared to protect against liver fibrosis, or stiffness and scarring from chronic information. This is a condition that can be causes by excessive alcohol consumption, but also by the western diet, rich in sugary, processed food.

In addition, recent studies have suggested that coffee appears to have antioxidant effects that benefit liver enzyme levels and could help prevent fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen