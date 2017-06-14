St. Louis Blues PA Announcer Went to High School With Shooter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – The Blues public address announcer remembers James T. Hodgkinson from their time at Belleville West High School together.
Tom Calhoun says he and James Hodgkinson, or Tommy as he called him, graduated together in 1968. He says they shared some friends, but weren’t close. Although the late 1960s were a politically tumultuous time, but Calhoun says Hodgkinson didn’t seem interested.
He really was not interested in being involved in student government or anything that was close to what you would call political activism,” Calhoun says.
Hodgkinson was apparently active in politics, volunteering for Bernie Sanders’ Presidential campaign. Sanders’ deputy press secretary, Josh Miller-Lewis, says campaign records show Hodgkinson volunteered “just a few times.”
His multiple Facebook pages, which have since been deactivated, had photos of Sanders as the profile picture and cover photo.
Calhoun describes Hodgkinson as a likable guy but wasn’t interested in climbing the social ladder. Calhoun says he’s still trying to process everything that’s happened.
Hodgkinson opened fire on a GOP baseball practice, hitting Rep. Steve Scalise, two Capitol police officers, a lobbyist and a legislative aide.
