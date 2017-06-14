Suspect Dead After Armed Gas Station Robbery

June 14, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: armed robbery, dead, gas station, involved, officer, shooting, suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An officer involved shooting leaves an armed robbery suspect dead.

Saint Louis Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole says the off duty officer encountered the suspect at the Shell station at 55 and Arsenal.

“The officer is a seven year veteran of our police department. He was off duty, he was in plain clothes at that time, he had just gotten off his shift just a short time earlier,” he says.

O’Toole says there were three witnesses and video evidence confirming the officers’ account.

The officer is on routine administrative leave during the investigation.

