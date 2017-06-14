What We Know So Far About James Hodgkinson

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – James T. Hodgkinson, a Belleville, Illinois resident has been confirmed as the shooter of a baseball practice, for GOP U.S. Congressmen.

Here is what we know about him:

He has an extensive history with police:

In April 2006, St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputy Matthew Dobler was called to Hodgkinson’s neighborhood for a report of domestic battery and shots fired. According to the police report, Joel Fernandez told the deputy that Hodgkinson punched his girlfriend in the face. When Fernandez confronted Hodgkinson, Hodgkinson reportedly walked outside with a shotgun aimed at Fernandez’s face. Fernandez says he tried to get away from the gun and Hodgkinson hit him in the head with a wooden stick. Fernandez says he started running and that’s when Hodgkinson fired a round from his shotgun.



He is a Bernie Sanders supporter:

On two Facebook accounts, named James Hodgkinson and James T. Hodgkinson, there are photos with Bernie Sander’s face on his profile picture and cover photo.

He also sent the following tweet to Sanders April of 2014:

He was the owner of a home inspection company:

CBS News reports that his home inspection license for JTH Inspections expired in November 2016 and was not renewed.

He liked multiple anti-republican pages on Facebook:

His likes on his Facebook page includes: “The Road to Hell is Paved with Republicans,” “Republican Party Makes Me Sick,” “Donald Trump is not my President,” “Boycott the Republican Party,” “Republicans suck” and “Terminate the Republican Party.”

