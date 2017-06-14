What Is The Congressional Baseball Game?

CBS Local– As reports of a shooting taking place in the early morning hours at a baseball field involving government officials came in, most were naturally first concerned with the well-being of those involved.

Once it was revealed that none of the participants suffered life-threatening injuries, the second thought many had was, ‘what in the world were congressmen doing on a baseball field at 7 a.m. ET?’

The answer is preparing for the Congressional Baseball Game, of course.

The game is a tradition started in 1909 that pits Democratic and Republican members of Congress against one another in an effort to raise money for charity. Last year, more than $500,000 was raised.

This year the game is on June 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Participants aren’t given uniforms, instead they wear jerseys local to the areas they represent.

It's the big day! Can you guess which Louisiana jersey I’ll be wearing at tonight’s Congressional Baseball Game? #tbt pic.twitter.com/6zxRxa6Dss — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 11, 2015

Flake and Scalise celebrating together after last year's Congressional Baseball Game. pic.twitter.com/7WsSY9Vh4e — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) June 14, 2017

The Democratic team has dominated in recent times, having won seven straight games before tasting defeat last year against the Republicans. The all-time series is tied at 39-39, with one tie.

In 1958, the game had temporarily been put to a halt because it had become “too physical,” so clearly the game can mimic the floor of congress from time to time.

Fans show up to the event typically to the tune of 10,000 at Nationals Park. Tickets can be purchased for $10 through MLB.

Last year, President Barack Obama attended the game for a few innings, but made sure not to seem partial towards one party or the other by spending time in both dugouts.