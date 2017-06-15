Blimp at U.S. Open Reportedly Bursts Into Flames, Crashes

Videos show a blimp at the 2017 U.S. Open falling from the sky, leaving behind a trail of thick black smoke.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p — Adam Johnson (@Coach_Guy_AJ) June 15, 2017

Rickie teeing off on No. 1. What I presume is smoke from the blimp crash in the background. pic.twitter.com/ZSfLRcszwH — Bill Cooney (@PGATOUR_Cooney) June 15, 2017

It is not known how many people were aboard the blimp, or if anyone was hurt. Spectators on Twitter say they saw someone with a parachute jump out.

“They were trying to give it some throttle and it didn’t go up,” one spectator told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Then there was a bunch of kabooms and smoke clouds.”

Another witness told the newspaper one side began to sink in, and the blimp caught fire during it descent.

The blimp reportedly landed in a large open field near the golf course.

The blimp is owned by Air Sign, who posted about being above the PGA Tour major event earlier this morning:

The tournament is being played at Erin Hills golf course near Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It began Thursday morning under sunshine and practically no threat of bad weather all day.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

